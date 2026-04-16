Woodstock store sells $2.5M Georgia Lottery ticket
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - A Woodstock business owner is in the spotlight after his store sold a Georgia Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $2.5 million.
Georgia Lottery officials visited West Mart at 3411 Hickory Flat Highway this week to deliver an oversized promotional check.
What we know:
The store sold a winning $2,500,000 Cash Multiplier ticket.
Store owner Anil Patel posed with the ceremonial check to mark the major win. While the store is celebrating now, the player actually claimed the $2.5 million prize on March 16.
What we don't know:
Names of lottery winners who win more than $250,000 in Georgia do not have to be released, according to state law.
Dig deeper:
Beyond the individual impact, these games impact people across the state. Proceeds from Georgia Lottery scratch-off games are used to fund education programs in Georgia.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Georgia Lottery officials, who provided details on the winning ticket location and promotional photos of the store owner.