Woodstock store sells $2.5M Georgia Lottery ticket

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A Woodstock business owner is in the spotlight after his store sold a Georgia Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $2.5 million.

Georgia Lottery officials visited West Mart at 3411 Hickory Flat Highway this week to deliver an oversized promotional check.

What we know:

The store sold a winning $2,500,000 Cash Multiplier ticket.

Store owner Anil Patel posed with the ceremonial check to mark the major win. While the store is celebrating now, the player actually claimed the $2.5 million prize on March 16.

What we don't know:

Names of lottery winners who win more than $250,000 in Georgia do not have to be released, according to state law.

Dig deeper:

Beyond the individual impact, these games impact people across the state. Proceeds from Georgia Lottery scratch-off games are used to fund education programs in Georgia.