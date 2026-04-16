Conyers native Teddy Swims to play State Farm Arena

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The Brief Conyers native Teddy Swims has announced a massive national tour following a star-studded set at Coachella.

"The Ugly Tour" will visit dozens of cities before making its way to Atlanta's State Farm Arena this fall.

Fans have several opportunities to secure tickets through multiple presale windows opening next week.

Georgia singer Teddy Swims is bringing his latest national tour home to Atlanta.

What we know:

The Conyers native announced his latest tour dates following an appearance at Coachella. "The Ugly Tour" officially kicks off on May 3 in New Orleans and makes dozens of stops across the country, including a performance at State Farm Arena on October 20.

Swims is known for multiple hits and performed his new song "Mr. Know It All" live for the first time last Friday during his Coachella set. That performance featured guest appearances from David Lee Roth, Joe Jonas, and Vanessa Carlton.

Timeline:

Here is the full tour schedule:

Sept. 22: Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

Sept. 23: St. Louis, Missouri – Enterprise Center

Sept. 25: Chicago, Illinois – United Center

Sept. 26: St. Paul, Minnesota – Grand Casino Arena

Sept. 29: Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 30: Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

Oct. 2: Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

Oct. 5: Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 7: Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

Oct. 9: Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

Oct. 10: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Oct. 13: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Oct. 16: Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 18: Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

Oct. 20: Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

Oct. 22: Orlando, Florida – Kia Center

Oct. 23: Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena

Oct. 25: Tampa, Florida – Benchmark International Arena

Oct. 27: Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Oct. 28: Austin, Texas – Moody Center

Oct. 30: Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena

Nov. 1: Denver, Colorado – Ball Arena

Nov. 3: Salt Lake City, Utah – Delta Center

Nov. 5: Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 6: Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

Nov. 8: Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

Nov. 10: San Francisco, California – Chase Center

Nov. 11: Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center

Nov. 13: San Diego, California – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Nov. 14: Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 16: Phoenix, Arizona – Mortgage Matchup Center

Nov. 18: Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

What you can do:

Fans can register for presale access now at www.teddyswims.com/#tour. The Chime Visa presale begins Tuesday, April 21, at 10 a.m. The Teddy Swims Presale follows on Wednesday, April 22, at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can also access local and Spotify presales on Thursday, April 23.

The general public on-sale starts Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com.