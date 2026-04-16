Conyers native Teddy Swims to play State Farm Arena
ATLANTA - Georgia singer Teddy Swims is bringing his latest national tour home to Atlanta.
What we know:
The Conyers native announced his latest tour dates following an appearance at Coachella. "The Ugly Tour" officially kicks off on May 3 in New Orleans and makes dozens of stops across the country, including a performance at State Farm Arena on October 20.
Swims is known for multiple hits and performed his new song "Mr. Know It All" live for the first time last Friday during his Coachella set. That performance featured guest appearances from David Lee Roth, Joe Jonas, and Vanessa Carlton.
Timeline:
Here is the full tour schedule:
- Sept. 22: Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center
- Sept. 23: St. Louis, Missouri – Enterprise Center
- Sept. 25: Chicago, Illinois – United Center
- Sept. 26: St. Paul, Minnesota – Grand Casino Arena
- Sept. 29: Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena
- Sept. 30: Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena
- Oct. 2: Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
- Oct. 5: Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
- Oct. 7: Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
- Oct. 9: Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden
- Oct. 10: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Oct. 13: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
- Oct. 16: Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena
- Oct. 18: Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center
- Oct. 20: Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena
- Oct. 22: Orlando, Florida – Kia Center
- Oct. 23: Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena
- Oct. 25: Tampa, Florida – Benchmark International Arena
- Oct. 27: Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
- Oct. 28: Austin, Texas – Moody Center
- Oct. 30: Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena
- Nov. 1: Denver, Colorado – Ball Arena
- Nov. 3: Salt Lake City, Utah – Delta Center
- Nov. 5: Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena
- Nov. 6: Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
- Nov. 8: Portland, Oregon – Moda Center
- Nov. 10: San Francisco, California – Chase Center
- Nov. 11: Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center
- Nov. 13: San Diego, California – Pechanga Arena San Diego
- Nov. 14: Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena
- Nov. 16: Phoenix, Arizona – Mortgage Matchup Center
- Nov. 18: Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum
What you can do:
Fans can register for presale access now at www.teddyswims.com/#tour. The Chime Visa presale begins Tuesday, April 21, at 10 a.m. The Teddy Swims Presale follows on Wednesday, April 22, at 10 a.m. local time.
Fans can also access local and Spotify presales on Thursday, April 23.
The general public on-sale starts Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 on behalf of Swims.