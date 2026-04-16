Deion Patterson cleared for trial in Midtown mass shooting

article

The Brief A judge has ruled that the man accused of the 2023 Midtown hospital shooting is now competent to stand trial. The decision comes roughly 18 months after the suspect was originally found incompetent by the same judge. The 2023 shooting left one woman dead and four others wounded inside a medical practice waiting room.



The man charged in the deadly 2023 Northside Hospital shooting has been cleared for trial about a year and a half after originally being determined incompetent.

What we know:

Judge Eric K. Dunaway made the ruling on Thursday after the same judge originally found him incompetent in 2024.

The backstory:

Deion Patterson is accused of shooting and killing one woman and injuring four others when he opened fire inside the waiting room of a Midtown Atlanta medical practice on May 3, 2023. He fled the scene and was found hours later in Cobb County.

The shooting claimed the life of 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre. Patterson was charged with murder and felony murder in her death. He was also charged with four counts of attempted murder, one count each in the shootings of Jazzmin Daniel, Lisa Glynn, Alesha Hollinger, and Georgette Whitlow.

Additionally, Patterson is charged with three counts of attempted battery, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the shooting. Authorities have said Patterson stole a pickup truck that he used to flee and damaged another vehicle by shooting it, leading to one count each of theft by taking and second-degree criminal damage to property, according to the indictment.

Patterson's mother previously said he had been honorably discharged earlier in the year from the U.S. Coast Guard. She also said her son suffered from mental illness, something the Coast Guard had been helping him through.

What's next:

Patterson's trial is scheduled to begin June 1.