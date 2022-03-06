Atlanta Police investigating after 4 shootings, 1 stabbing, teen killed in separate incidents overnight

Atlanta Police are investigating after a string of violent incidents took place overnight Saturday.

At least 4 shootings were reported from late Saturday night into the early morning hours of Sunday, including the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old near the Atlanta Fair.

Authorities said most of the incidents started as verbal disputes and ended with gunfire.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers went to 2500 Center Street NW and learned a man had been shot. A family member took the victim to a police precinct. He was then taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said the victim had been arguing with another man. "The dispute escalated to gunfire and the victim was wounded," police said.

A short time later, 3 teenagers where shot following an altercation near the Atlanta Fair on Pryor Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. A 16-year-old was shot and killed as a result of the dispute, police confirmed.

TEEN KILLED, 2 OTHER INJURED IN SHOOTING NEAR ATLANTA FAIR, POLICE SAY

A 14-year-old and a 19-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As Sunday morning began, officers went to the intersection 8th Street and Spring Street in Midtown to investigate a report of a ‘person shot.’

Police found a woman at the scene who had been shot in the leg after a physical altercation involving a man and another woman. She was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Officers went to area outside the Vivide nightclub around 2:05 a.m. and discovered multiple vehicles with damage from gunfire. An adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was later dropped off at the hospital. Due to the man's injuries, investigators were not immediately able to speak with the victim.

Around 5 a.m., investigators went to on Whitehall Street in southwest Atlanta after reports of a man being stabbed multiple times.

MAN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES IN SW ATLANTA, POLICE SAY

Officials said the male victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators continue to work to locate any possible suspects in the incidents. No word on the identities of any of the victims.

Atlanta City Council addresses nightclub shootings

City of Atlanta leaders are considering a proposal requiring businesses to provide a detailed security plan when they apply for liquor licenses.

The Atlanta City Council also intends to implement policies to address the staffing shortage at the Atlanta Police Department and the issues of repeat offenders.

