Person hospitalized in shooting outside Atlanta nightclub, police say

Police investigated a shooting outside a nightclub on Atlanta's westside on Sunday.

Police said a person was shot outside Vivide on Marietta Boulevard.

Roads were blocked off at around 2:30 a.m. while police surveyed the area.

A person was treated for unknown injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.

City of Atlanta leaders are considering a proposal requiring businesses to provide a detailed security plan when they apply for liquor licenses. Atlanta City Council also intends to implement policies to address the staffing shortage at the Atlanta Police Department and the issues of repeat offenders.

