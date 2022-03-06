Man stabbed multiple times in SW Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating why someone stabbed a man multiple times in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Department officers received a report of a person stabbed at 5 a.m. and went to Whitehall Street.

A man was there with multiple stab wounds. He was in stable condition when he went to a hospital for treatment, police said.

A witness told investigators the man was in a fight with a group of people before he was stabbed.

