Man stabbed multiple times in SW Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating why someone stabbed a man multiple times in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta Police Department officers received a report of a person stabbed at 5 a.m. and went to Whitehall Street.
A man was there with multiple stab wounds. He was in stable condition when he went to a hospital for treatment, police said.
A witness told investigators the man was in a fight with a group of people before he was stabbed.
