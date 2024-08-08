Atlanta named 'buggiest' city in the US for 2nd year in a row, survey finds

article

If you can't stand the sight of six-legged creepy crawlies, Atlanta may not be the place for you.

A new study by Thumbtack says that the Georgia capital is the worst in the country when it comes to bugs for the second year in a row.

The study looked at qualifiers including the demand for pest control services, bed bug exterminations, and outdoor pesticide applications.

When all the results were in, Atlanta took the top spot.

Following behind Atlanta were Washington, D.C., Dallas, Baltimore, and Houston.

(Thumbtack)

The company says its data has shown that demand for pest control is up across most major U.S. cities. this summer.

Last month, a different Thumbtack survey found that Atlanta ranked second for the most sweaty cities in America - just behind Austin, Texas.

So how can you beat the bugs? Thumbtack recommends you keep your home and yard clean, eliminate any standing water, and keep an eye out for cracks or gaps in walls, doors, or windows.