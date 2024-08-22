About 1.4M people hate their jobs in Georgia, survey says

article

A new survey reveals that a significant portion of Georgia's workforce is dissatisfied with their current jobs.

According to a report by the online guide CardRates.com, 28% of workers in the state—equating to nearly 1.4 million people—admit they hate their jobs. This finding is part of a broader national trend, where 38% of American workers, or about 59 million people, report job dissatisfaction.

Despite their dissatisfaction, 66% of workers expressed a willingness to consider switching jobs to pursue their childhood dreams. However, many are held back by obstacles such as financial limitations, family commitments, and a lack of opportunities.

The most desired childhood dream jobs include becoming a doctor, teacher, musician, athlete, veterinarian, or actor/actress.

Experts attribute job dissatisfaction to several factors, including a lack of fulfillment or purpose, poor management, negative workplace culture, limited growth opportunities, and inadequate compensation.