Gregory McMichael's attorneys say different narrative will emerge in Ahmaud Arbery murder case
For the very first time, the criminal defense team representing Gregory McMichael spoke out. Friday, Franklin and Laura Hogue addressed the media outside their law firm in Macon.
'Justice Caravan' heading to Brunswick to protest Ahmaud Arbery's death
Organizers want to see district attorneys Jackie Johnson and George Barnhill resign over the "lack of investigation" into Ahmaud Arbery's killing.
Attorneys for Travis McMichael allege Ahmaud Arbery murder case isn't cut-and-dried
The team of high-profile attorneys representing one of the suspects in the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery said Thursday afternoon the case is more complex than it appears.
GBI identifies author of unsigned note found at Ahmaud Arbery crime scene
A handwritten note apologizing for the deadly shooting of a jogger was found at the scene where Ahmaud Arbery died. People in the Brunswick community want to know who wrote the mysterious note that is short in length, but long on remorse.
Man runs through streets with TV to highlight 'racial bias' in Arbery shooting
Richard Demick, a former youth pastor and white man, reportedly ran two miles with a TV on his shoulder in Vero Beach, Florida, on May 8, in response to the perceived racial bias that led to the shooting of Arbery.
Georgia chalk artist creates mural in memory of Ahmaud Arbery
A chalk artist in Athens, Georgia, created a mural in memory of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was killed while running in February and whose death has sparked protests against racial violence.
Georgia lawmakers demand action in Ahmaud Arbery murder case
Georgia lawmakers rallied in Brunswick Tuesday, demanding justice in the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation.
TMZ: Oprah surprises Ahmaud Arbery's mom with phone call, gift
Oprah called Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, on what would have been his 26th birthday.
Georgia AG requests GBI to investigate handling of Ahmaud Arbery case
Georgia's attorney general has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation look into the conduct of the district attorneys of the Brunswick and Waycross judicial circuits in connection with the Ahmaud Arbery case.
Georgia AG names Cobb County prosecutor to Ahmaud Arbery case
Georgia's attorney general has appointed a new special prosecutor in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities said died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a south Georgia neighborhood.
GBI arrests suspect in connection with social media threat to future Ahmaud Arbery protests
A social media post containing a threat to future protests related to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is being investigated by the Georgia Department of Investigation.
GBI reviewing additional video in death of south Georgia jogger Ahmaud Arbery
The Georgia Department of Investigation confirmed Saturday that agents are reviewing additional video as they work to piece together the minutes before the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.
DOJ considering possible hate crime charges in Ahmaud Arbery case
A spokesperson says the Department of Justice is "assessing all of the evidence to determine whether federal hate crime charges are appropriate."
Ahmaud Arbery's cousin remembers him on 26th birthday
Friends, family, fitness enthusiasts— even first time runners—laced up their shoes and hit the pavement today, running 2.23 miles in honor of Ahmaud Arbery who was killed Feb. 23, doing what the family says he loved most.
GBI: Arrests in Ahmaud Arbery based on 'facts' and 'law,' not just video
A judge denied bond for the father and son accused of shooting and killing a Glynn county jogger.
Satilla Shores break-ins reported months before Ahmaud Arbery's killing
The break-ins in the Brunswick neighborhood Gregory McMichael told police he believed Ahmaud Arbery was responsible for were reported nearly two months before the McMichaels confronted the 25-year-old, police records show.
In letter, DA claims shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery was 'justified'
The district attorney who recused himself from the case of a black jogger shot and killed by two white men in south Georgia defended the decision not to seek arrests.
Parents of south Georgia jogger cry out for justice, call for arrests of 3 men
The parents of a Glynn County jogger who was shot and killed have asked for justice and the arrests of the men who were involved in the shooting.
GBI promises 'thorough and fair' investigation in death of south Georgia jogger
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it has been asked to help a special prosecutor investigate the death of a south Georgia jogger. The national spotlight has been shown on the case that has not seen any arrests after a cellphone video surfaced reportedly showing the shooting death.
GBI investigating, prosecutor to impanel grand jury in south Georgia jogger shooting
An outside prosecutor assigned to examine the case said he plans to have a grand jury hear the evidence in the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.