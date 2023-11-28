Ahmaud Arbery's father claims case against former DA is deliberately delayed

The father of Ahmaud Arbery is demanding action in the case of a former Georgia prosecutor accused of trying to cover up his son's murder.

Jackie Johnson served as the top prosecutor for coastal Glynn County when white men in pickup trucks chased and killed Arbery after they spotted the young Black man running in their neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020.

One of Johnson’s former employees, Greg McMichael, initiated the fatal pursuit, and his adult son, Travis McMichael, fired the shotgun blasts that left 25-year-old Arbery dead in the street. A neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, joined the chase and recorded cellphone video of the killing.

Jackie Johnson (Glynn County Sheriff's Office)

More than two months passed before the McMichaels and Bryan were arrested on murder charges in Arbery’s death, which happened after Bryan’s graphic video was leaked online and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police.

A grand jury indicted Johnson in connection with Arbery’s death in September 2021. She was charged with a felony count of violating her oath of office and with hindering a law enforcement investigation, a misdemeanor.

The indictment alleges that Johnson used her office to try to protect the McMichaels and told Glynn County police officers the day of the shooting that they should not arrest Travis McMichael.

Johnson has denied wrongdoing, saying she immediately recused herself from the case involving Arbery’s death because Greg McMichael had worked for her as an investigator. Her defense attorneys filed a legal motion in March last year asking the judge to dismiss the charge of hindering police, arguing there was "not a scintilla of evidence" to support it.

In a recent interview with Action News Jax, Arbury's father Marcus Arbery Sr, said that Johnson must be held accountable, and he believes her trial is deliberately being delayed.

Her case has seemingly been in limbo since 2021. Her last court hearing was in December 2022, where she waived her appearance.

"You are not above the law," Arbery said. "You will come to justice."

Officials with the Georgia attorney general's office told Action News Jax it will continue prosecuting the former district attorney.

No date has been scheduled for a new hearing for Johnson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.