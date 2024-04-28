Dozens impacted by 3-alarm Woodstock apartment fire

article

Dozens of residents were left piecing things back together after a three-alarm structure fire broke out at Brooke Mill Apartments in Woodstock.

Luckily, there were no human injuries reported. However, several animals had to be removed from the building and cared for.

The local Red Cross has already assisted 36 residents who were impacted. That number is expected to rise.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Capt. Michael Sims)

Those needing assistance should contact Capt. Michael Sims at 470-297-9903.