Briana Winston death: Press conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday

The Clayton County Police Department is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday about the arrest of a man for the murder of Briana Winston.

Michale Edwards was booked into the Clayton County Jail last Thursday. He is also facing an aggravated stalking charge.

Briana Winston (Photo supplied by family)

Winston, 23, was reported missing at the beginning of April. As the search progressed, investigators gathered evidence suggesting Winston was murdered.

Winston's cousin, Jasmine Walker, said the family found out from a friend that Winston was last seen heading back to the apartment. She shared this apartment with Michale Edwards, her child's father and boyfriend.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ Michale Edwards (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

After not hearing from Winston for a while, her cousin asked the apartment complex to do a welfare check on her. Family members said the apartment smelled like bleach, like it had been cleaned out.

Walker reported her cousin missing to the Clayton County Police Department on April 1, but the family did not receive the news of her death until April 26.

Police named Edwards and his wife, Brienna Phillips-Edwards, as persons of interest in the case. The relationship between the three is not fully known.

Phillips-Edwards was arrested for making false statements but was later released on bond. When asked if the false statements were about Winston's disappearance, police said they could not confirm that information.