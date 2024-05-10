Briana Winston: Michale Edwards arrested on malice murder charges

article

The man who was named a person of interest in the death of Briana Winston has been arrested for malice murder.

Michale Edwards was booked into the Clayton County Jail on Thursday. He also faces an aggravated stalking charge.

The Clayton County Police Department will hold a press conference on Monday to release more details about the arrest, but confirmed a warrant for malice murder was taken out for Edwards.

Briana Winston (Photo supplied by family)

The 23-year-old Winston was reported missing at the beginning of April. As the search progressed, investigators gathered evidence suggesting Winston was murdered.

Winston's cousin, Jasmine Walker, said the family found out from a friend that Winston was last seen heading back to the apartment. She shared this apartment with Michale Edwards, her child's father and boyfriend.

After not hearing from Winston for a while, her cousin asked the apartment complex to do a welfare check on her. Family members said the apartment smelled like bleach, like it had been cleaned out.

Walker reported her cousin missing to the Clayton County Police Department on April 1, but the family did not receive the news of her death until April 26.

Police named Edwards and his wife, Brienna Phillips-Edwards, as persons of interest in the case. The relationship between the three is not fully known.

Michale Edwards and Brienna Phillips-Edwards (Clayton County Police Department)

Phillips-Edwards was arrested for making false statements but was later released on bond. When asked if the false statements were about Winston's disappearance, police said they could not confirm that information.

Edwards remains in the Clayton County Jail without bond as of late Friday night.