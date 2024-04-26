Disappearance of Briana Winston Spurs homicide probes in Clayton County

article

The search for a missing woman in Clayton County has not turned into a homicide investigation.

Briana Winston was reported missing on April 1 by her family after a concerning discovery at her apartment. Family members became alarmed after visiting Winston's residence, only to find it completely emptied by Michale Edwards, her live-in boyfriend and the father of her child. Further investigation revealed that Winston had not shown up for her scheduled shift at work on March 17.

Detectives have pieced together a timeline indicating that Winston likely vanished in the early hours of March 17. The circumstances of her disappearance suggest foul play, as investigators believe she may have been rendered incapacitated through criminal actions.

Michale Edwards and Brienna Phillips-Edwards (Clayton County Police Department)

As of Friday, despite exhaustive efforts, Winston has not been located. Evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation points to a grim outcome, leading authorities to pursue the case as a homicide. Michale Edwards and his wife, Brienna Phillips-Edwards, have been named persons of interest.

The Clayton County Police Department is reaching out to the public for any information that could lead to resolving this case. Those with knowledge of the situation are urged to come forward and contact the police at 770-477-3747.