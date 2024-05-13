Canton man sentenced for child abuse crimes

article

A Canton man will spend the next 50 years in prison followed by life on parole for multiple child abuse offenses, including rape and incest.

Juan Nazario Lopez, 53, was sentenced on May 8 with Chief Superior Court Judge Ellen McElyea also requiring him to register as a sex offender and abide by strict probation conditions.

A Cherokee County jury found Lopez guilty on charges of rape, incest, aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and enticing a child for indecent purposes. The verdict, reached on April 26, concluded a four-day trial in Judge McElyea’s courtroom.

The case against Lopez began on April 16, 2023, when a woman reported to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office that her niece was being molested by a family member. An investigation ensued, involving interviews with multiple family members and forensic interviews with the child victim and her younger sibling.

Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Frankish of the Special Victims Unit highlighted the victim's bravery: "The day the victim disclosed these crimes, she took the first steps in reclaiming her life and ending the abuse. Her ability to trust her aunt with such painful truths was crucial to exposing the abuse, despite the significant impact on her family."

During the sentencing, the state presented text messages from the victim, demonstrating how the abuse had severely affected her mental health.

District Attorney Treadaway praised the victim's courage, stating, "This young victim’s bravery in facing such trauma is truly commendable. It’s crucial for children to have trusted adults in their lives, as evidenced by the aunt and a supportive Cherokee County teacher who both played pivotal roles in aiding her recovery."