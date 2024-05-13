Duluth police seek public aid in identifying woman found dead last June

article

Authorities need help to identify a woman whose remains were found nearly a year ago in Duluth.

The remains of the woman were found on June 2, 2023. The Duluth Police Department has not yet been able to identify the woman, despite the creation of a rendering of the woman’s face by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The woman stood 5-feet-1-inch to 5-feet-5-inches tall and was between the ages of 25 and 35. She had multiple body piercings and tattoos on her back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Duluth Police Department at 770-497-5000.

Investigators have not released the cause of death or any other information associated with the investigation.