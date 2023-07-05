Dead woman found in Duluth, police need help to identify

article

The Duluth Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a deceased woman who was found in the city of Duluth on June 2.

The woman is 5-feet-1-inches to 5-feet-5-inches tall and between the ages of 25 and 35. The woman had multiple body piercings and tattoos on her back.

A sketch of the woman was created by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

If you have information about the woman, please contact the Duluth Police Department of 770-497-5000.

The police department did not release the woman's cause of death or any other information.

