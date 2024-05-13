Woman reports disturbing incident at Chamblee grocery store to police

The Chamblee Police Department is reporting that a man allegedly ejaculated on a woman at the Whole Foods store at 5001 Peachtree Boulevard near Clairmont Road in Chamblee on May 11.

According to the police report, officers responded to the store shortly before 3 p.m. The victim told them that she was bent over in the chip aisle when a man approached her from behind.

She then felt something wet and initially thought someone had spilled something on her. However, after she touched it, she realized it was semen.

The victim immediately began chasing the man, yelling at people to stop him. The man exited the store and ran towards the gas station across the street.

The victim described the man as a Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall with short to medium-length black hair. He was thin and had silver glasses. He was wearing a navy zip-up jacket with a hood and dark washed jeans. The victim told police that his feet pointed outward when he walked.

A witness told police they saw the man get into a black Kia Niro and took a photo of the license plate. Chamblee police have been using the Flock system to look for the car.

Police also said they reviewed the security camera footage from the store and it appears to corroborate the victim's account of the incident.

Anyone with information about the man should reach out to Chamblee police.