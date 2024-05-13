Video: Coast Guard conducts daring early morning rescue off Tybee Island

The U.S. Coast Guard successfully rescued a 39-year-old man from a vessel located 40 miles off Tybee Island early Monday morning.

The Coast Guard Sector Charleston was alerted at 5:25 a.m. by the operator of the Circle Back, a 36-foot sport fisher. The distress call reported that the man was exhibiting heart attack-like symptoms.

Upon receiving the distress notification, a duty flight surgeon recommended a medical evacuation. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah was dispatched to the location.

The skilled helicopter crew quickly arrived at the scene, where they executed a hoist operation to safely lift the man from the vessel. He was then transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for emergency medical treatment.

The current condition of the man is not disclosed.