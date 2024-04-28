Atlanta shootings: 1 man dead, multiple shot in separate incidents across the city

Atlanta police are investigating a series of unrelated shootings that all took place across one violent weekend in the city.

2195 Ajax Drive NW

On Saturday night, a 61-year-old man was shot dead at a home located at 2195 Ajax Drive NW.

There has been no word yet of a suspect nor a motive in the shooting.

2167 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Two men were shot along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Westview Cemetery later that night.

Officers were called at 11:10 p.m. to investigate the situation.

It appeared a 26-year-old man was shot in his head, chest and leg, and a 33-year-old man was shot in the groin after a group fight involving several other men erupted into gunfire.

Neither victim was alert or conscious, but they were both breathing when they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Rodney Cook Senior Park

Early Sunday morning at approximately 1:55 a.m., a man was shot in the arm and abdomen at 616 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW.

This victim was not alert, but he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspected shooter fled the scene immediately after the man was shot.

Oak Knoll Terrace SE

On Sunday night, a man shot in the 1100 block of Oak Knoll Terrace SE was not conscious or breathing when he was rushed to the hospital.

His current condition is unknown.

Atlantic Drive NW

A man was also found shot on Atlantic Station property located in the 1300 block of Atlantic Drive NW on Sunday night.

He was alert, conscious and breathing when medics rushed him to the hospital.