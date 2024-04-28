Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta shootings: 1 man dead, multiple shot in separate incidents across the city

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 28, 2024 11:12pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Multiple shootings across Atlanta

Atlanta police are working on three unrelated shootings in one night on Ajax Drive, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Westview cemetery and Rodney Cook Senior Park.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a series of unrelated shootings that all took place across one violent weekend in the city.

2195 Ajax Drive NW

On Saturday night, a 61-year-old man was shot dead at a home located at 2195 Ajax Drive NW.

There has been no word yet of a suspect nor a motive in the shooting.

2167 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Two men were shot along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Westview Cemetery later that night.

Officers were called at 11:10 p.m. to investigate the situation.

It appeared a 26-year-old man was shot in his head, chest and leg, and a 33-year-old man was shot in the groin after a group fight involving several other men erupted into gunfire.

Neither victim was alert or conscious, but they were both breathing when they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Rodney Cook Senior Park

Early Sunday morning at approximately 1:55 a.m., a man was shot in the arm and abdomen at 616 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW.

This victim was not alert, but he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspected shooter fled the scene immediately after the man was shot.

Atlantic Station, Oak Knoll Terrace SE shootings

Atlanta police reported more shootings Sunday night. A man was not alert, conscious or breathing when medics found him in the 1100 block of Oak Knoll Terrace SE. Another man was shot in the 1300 block of Atlantic Drive NW.

Oak Knoll Terrace SE

On Sunday night, a man shot in the 1100 block of Oak Knoll Terrace SE was not conscious or breathing when he was rushed to the hospital.

His current condition is unknown.

Atlantic Drive NW

A man was also found shot on Atlantic Station property located in the 1300 block of Atlantic Drive NW on Sunday night.

He was alert, conscious and breathing when medics rushed him to the hospital.