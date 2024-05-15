White House official engages Morehouse College ahead of Biden's commencement address

A White House official met with Morehouse College students and faculty members ahead of President Joe Biden’s commencement speech on Sunday. The head of the White House Office of Public Engagement, Steve Benjamin, met with the students and faculty members on Friday.

This follows some community concern that the president’s handling of the Israel-Hamas War would steal the spotlight from students.

A Morehouse official tells FOX 5 that the meeting was not only needed but also powerful. The college has a legacy of producing extraordinary leaders and pillars of the community. During a time of nationwide protests at college campuses, Morehouse students are engaging in important conversations directly with the White House.

Seqwana Pryor is in town for her son's graduation. The proud parent says the visit from a White House official speaks to the school’s prestige.

"I love to see that students, regardless of what side of the aisle that they’re on, it’s very important to have our students, their voices, and our young Americans engaged in democracy," said Pryor. "So, it’s very exciting to hear that they had a chance to speak with the administration."

A Morehouse official says the meeting lasted around 2 hours and "turned out to be very powerful." FOX 5 was also told that the President's speech should be focused on celebrating students’ accomplishments.

"I think it’s a great opportunity for graduates to have a sitting president speaking at their commencement and I think it will be a memory that they’ll have for a lifetime," said Pryor.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the President is excited about the speech.

"He's looking forward to speaking not just to the students, but obviously, families and loved ones who were here, who will be there, to hear -- you know, to celebrate the students, but also to hear a message from this president," said Jean-Pierre.

FOX 5 has also learned the college is working with the Secret Service to ensure safety for all and that wristbands would be needed for entry.

FOX 5 will be covering President Biden’s commencement speech and visit on Sunday.