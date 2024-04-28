16-year-old shot in head at Gainesville apartment complex

A Gwinnett County teenager is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a Gainesville apartment complex. Police believe the 16-year-old traveled there to partake in some sort of criminal activity.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the Ridgecrest Apartments located on Roper Hill Road.

Police said the 16-year-old was shot by an unknown subject. He was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he's still recovering.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to submit a tip online.