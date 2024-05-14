Man snatches Virgin Mary necklace from 4-year-old

article

A man who reportedly snatched a necklace from around the neck of a 4-year-old has been caught and is facing multiple charges, according to the Magistrate Court of Cobb County.

Officials say the man targeted the child who was shopping with her mom in mid-April.

The necklace was described as a 14-karat gold chain with a pendant of the Virgin Mary. The crook was caught after he pawned it off for $250 nearly a month later.

Once arrested, Jose Daniel Noyola reportedly admitted to stealing the necklace.

The child's mother said ever since the incident, her child has cried at night.

Noyola was charged with robbery and cruelty to a child in the first degree. He is being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond.