Fatal crash on Westside Parkway closes traffic in both directions

Alpharetta first responders are on the scene of a fatal car crash.

It happened on Westside Parkway Tuesday evening. Both south and northbound lanes between Maxwell and Hembree roads were shut down while first responders worked the scene.

It is unclear at this time how many people died.

