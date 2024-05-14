DeJoy pauses changes at Palmetto mail plant

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to pause the changes being made at some post office facilities until 2025. The Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto is one of the affected facilities.

Sixty facilities across the United States are undergoing changes as part of the "Delivering for America" plan. It is supposed to increase service efficiency.

Last week, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan asked DeJoy to delay any further changes until they can be studied more comprehensively. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia also gave DeJoy a one-week deadline to respond to concerns about the facilities.

DeJoy says the Postal Service will not restart the facility changes without letting Congress know first.

FOX 5 has been reporting for months about delays in the mail service stemming from the Palmetto center.

In a previous statement, the post office apologized for the problems, stating, "Local management has been made aware of the concerns of some local customers regarding their mail delivery and is working quickly to resolve any issues." They also shared a contact number for customers experiencing problems: 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).