Runners come out for first ever Run With Maud in downtown Atlanta

People from across the country are remembering a young man who was shot and killed doing what he loved -- running.

Three men are now serving life sentences for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County in 2020. Ahmaud would have turned 29 on Monday.

Today, runners will hit the start line at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta to honor Arbery with the first ever Run With Maud 5K.

The event is being held by the Atlanta Track Club.

FOX 5 Atlanta sat down with Arberry's mother on Friday on Good Day Atlanta. She says she wants everyone to remember Ahmaud while they are running today.

Ahmaud was gunned down during a confrontation while on a jog in a Brunswick neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. Greg and Travis McMichael and William Roddie Bryan were all sentenced to life in prison for his death. His mother says she has been trying to create something positive in the wake of his death.

"Back in 2021, I had lost Ahmaud, I had to find a way to turn the pain that I was going through into purpose. I said well I'm going to start this foundation. When Ahmaud was killed he was having some mental challenges and i think it's very important that we give services to black boys between the ages of 10 and 18 to give them services in mental health," said Wanda Cooper Jones.

The run started at 8 a.m. in downtown Atlanta.

