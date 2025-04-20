Ahmaud Arbery Foundation launches campaign to honor his legacy ahead of 31st birthday

The Brief The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation is launching a new campaign to honor Arbery's life, coinciding with what would have been his 31st birthday. Arbery's mother is encouraging donations of $31 to support scholarships, youth leadership camps, and mental health programs. The three men convicted of Arbery's murder have requested a new trial.



The foundation formed in memory of Ahmaud Arbery is launching a new campaign to honor his life, just weeks before what would have been his 31st birthday.

Arbery’s case captured national attention after he was shot and killed while running through a Brunswick neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. His mother later founded the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, which works to raise money for causes that reflect his legacy and is dedicated to keeping Arbery’s memory alive.

The death of Ahmaud Arbery

The backstory:

Arbery was 25 years old when he was killed. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael chased and shot Arbery, while their former neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, joined the pursuit and recorded the encounter. All three men were sentenced to life in prison.

Gregory McMichael (left), his son Travis McMichael and William Bryan (right).

Ahmaud Arbery’s 31st birthday

Dig deeper:

Ahead of May 8, the day Arbery would have turned 31, his mother is encouraging supporters to donate $31 to fund scholarships, youth leadership camps, and mental health programs focused on investing in young people's futures.

She hopes for every board member to be able to give away up to $31,000 in $31 increments.

What they're saying:

"I tell people all the time that Ahmaud was killed in the year 2020 during the COVID pandemic when we were all shut indoors, and people were paying attention. But now, it's five years later, and everything is almost back to normal. But we cannot forget what happened," said Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones.

What's next:

The three men convicted in his death have since requested a new trial.

Ahmaud Arbery (Family photo)

What you can do:

You can learn more about the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation and its fundraisers on its website.

