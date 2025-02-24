Expand / Collapse search

Ahmaud Arbery murder 5 years later: Atlanta runners gather in his memory

Published  February 24, 2025 12:00am EST
Ahmaud Arbery Shooting
FOX 5 Atlanta

5 years since Ahmaud Arbery was killed

People gathered in Southwest Atlanta in remembrance of Ahmaud Arbery. On this day, five years ago, Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in Glynn County. It was later classified as a hate crime. The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation hosted a two-mile run starting from the Lee and White Complex.

The Brief

    • Community members in Southwest Atlanta gathered to honor Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man murdered five years ago while jogging, in an incident later classified as a hate crime.
    • The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation commemorated the anniversary with a two-mile run, emphasizing the need for reflection and continued change.
    • Participants highlighted the importance of remembering Arbery's life and addressing safety concerns for runners, while the three men involved in his murder are serving life sentences.

ATLANTA - In Southwest Atlanta, community members gathered to honor the memory of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was murdered while out on a run five years ago.

The incident was later classified as a hate crime.

What we know:

The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation marked the anniversary of his death on Feb. 23, 2020, by hosting a two-mile run, beginning at the Lee and White Complex.

Feb. 23 marks one year since Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging through a Georgia neighborhood. (Credit: Arbery family)

What they're saying:

Those who participated emphasized the importance of reflection on the tragedy, and the need for continued change.

"This is a moment of reflection to let us know that no matter how much things have changed, there's more change necessary," said Edward Walton, the co-founder of Black Men Run. "We want to make sure that what happened to Ahmaud Arbery is not forgotten. We're here to celebrate his life."

"It should never have happened, you know?" said participant Mark Monroe. "I've been running for over 15 years, and I run state to state. A lot of times, I run in different areas, and you don't feel safe."

Image 1 of 4

 

Dig deeper:

The three men involved in Arbery's death were found guilty of murder and are all currently serving life sentences.

