Ahmaud Arbery murder 5 years later: Atlanta runners gather in his memory

In Southwest Atlanta, community members gathered to honor the memory of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was murdered while out on a run five years ago.

The incident was later classified as a hate crime.

What we know:

The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation marked the anniversary of his death on Feb. 23, 2020, by hosting a two-mile run, beginning at the Lee and White Complex.

Feb. 23 marks one year since Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging through a Georgia neighborhood. (Credit: Arbery family)

What they're saying:

Those who participated emphasized the importance of reflection on the tragedy, and the need for continued change.

"This is a moment of reflection to let us know that no matter how much things have changed, there's more change necessary," said Edward Walton, the co-founder of Black Men Run. "We want to make sure that what happened to Ahmaud Arbery is not forgotten. We're here to celebrate his life."

"It should never have happened, you know?" said participant Mark Monroe. "I've been running for over 15 years, and I run state to state. A lot of times, I run in different areas, and you don't feel safe."

Dig deeper:

The three men involved in Arbery's death were found guilty of murder and are all currently serving life sentences.