Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary says goodbye to Baloo the bear

Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary has said goodbye to its beloved bear, Baloo.

On Tuesday, the Henry County animal sanctuary said that veterinarians humanely euthanized the black bear after weeks of treatment for mobility issues. He was 23 years old.

The backstory:

Baloo arrived at the sanctuary decades ago as one of three cubs known as the "BLT brothers" rescued from the captivity of a drug dealer.

The nonprofit said when they got the animal, he had a harness digging into his flesh because it was never loosed as he grew. It required surgical intervention to get the device off of the bear and treat his injuries.

He was the last survivor of the BLT - or bear, lion, and tiger trio - which had become favorites of visitors and volunteers. The other two were Shere Khan the tiger and Leo the lion.

What they're saying:

Nonprofit officials say that Baloo's size in the past has been a concern, and the sanctuary's current leadership had been working for years to improve his diet and care.

In April, the bear suffered a turned leg, which led to discomfort that officials say continued to increase.

After multiple tests, officials say all treatment options were exhausted, leading them to make "the difficult decision to euthanize Baloo on Tuesday, May 6."

"We will forever miss our beloved sweet bear, Baloo," the sanctuary wrote on Instagram.

Dig deeper:

The treatment of animals at Noah's Ark has been the center of protests and lawsuits in recent years.

In 2023, a former veterinarian for the animal sanctuary and an Ohio-based nonprofit sued the organization, accusing it of violating the federal Endangered Species Act.

The lawsuit alleges that Noah's Ark failed to fulfill its responsibilities in feeding, housing, and caring for approximately five dozen animals. According to court documents, this alleged neglect resulted in significant suffering, hunger, and even death among the animals.

Noah's Ark denied all the allegations.

In 2022, an avian flu outbreak that killed over 700 vultures led to the state taking control of the facility and putting down hundreds of birds housed in the facility.

What's next:

The University of Georgia will conduct a necropsy of Baloo's body to learn more about his death.

His remains will be returned to Noah's Ark, where he will be reunited with the other members of the BLT trio in a memorial at the sanctuary.