Noah's Ark in Henry County facing lawsuit from former veterinarian

A high-profile animal sanctuary in Henry County finds itself embroiled in a legal battle as a former veterinarian from Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary and an Ohio-based nonprofit filed a lawsuit against the sanctuary this week. The plaintiffs accuse the facility of violating the federal Endangered Species Act, raising serious concerns about the welfare of the animals under its care.

The lawsuit alleges that Noah's Ark, known for its mission to rescue and provide sanctuary to animals, failed to fulfill its responsibilities in feeding, housing, and caring for approximately five dozen animals. According to court documents, this alleged neglect resulted in significant suffering, hunger, and even death among the animals.

This development comes on the heels of the state's intervention last fall, when authorities shut down the sanctuary due to an outbreak of bird flu. The closure drew attention to the sanctuary's operations and sparked a deeper investigation into its practices.

