Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary to remain closed for months after bird flu outbreak

Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County will temporarily close through February, according to a statement from the organization.

The temporary closure comes after an outbreak of bird flu, which killed hundreds of vultures on the property.

The sanctuary is still dealing with the impacts of the avian flu, according to a message on its website.

"It's very encouraging to know the state and the county and everybody is behind Noah's Ark, but it's scary to see the road Noah's Ark is going down," Jama Hedgecoth, Founder of Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, said.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture took control of the facility last month when 700 wild birds were found on the grounds. Workers euthanized the remaining birds at the facility to prevent the outbreak from spreading.

"This is probably the darkest couple of days I've ever had," Allison Hedgecoth, Animal Care Manager, said.

Demonstrators say there should have been protocols in place to prevent an outbreak and act quicker.

The animal sanctuary is asking supporters to donate.