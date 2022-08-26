Protests outside Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary as state tries to contain avian flu outbreak

State officials returned to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove on Friday. Officials with the Georgia Department of Agriculture are working to contain an avian flu outbreak among the population. They discovered the deadly virus in vultures there earlier this week.

State officials said they will have to put down many of the birds at the sanctuary to contain the virus. Henry County police guarded the entrance, controlling access to the grounds as dozens of protestors lined the streets outside in response.

"Bird flu is going to happen, but the protocols and things that could have been prevented when they were set in place correctly and acted on quickly. It didn't need to get to this point," said demonstrator Jordan Johnson.

"This is probably the darkest couple of days I've ever had," said Allison Hedgecoth, Animal Care Manager at Noah's Ark.

Protesters gather outside Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove on August 26, 2022, calling for a change in management after the state took over to contain an avian flu outbreak. (FOX 5) Expand

Hedgecoth has been in her role for the past 15 years. She's been denied access to the property and has no idea how many birds are being killed.

"I just want to go in there and be able to talk to the veterinarians and the people in charge and show them that we have an avian influenza plan that has been reviewed by veterinarians we have a plan for all of this," said Hedgecoth.

State workers returned to the site for a second day, killing birds housed at the facility.

Johnson said she's been told around 200 birds were killed Thursday.

"I know there were 80 emus, Fred and Wilma were the ostriches that had been there for so long. All the chicken and ducks and geese, and turkeys and guinea fowl are just gone now it's really sad," Johnson.

According to state officials, they took action after over 700 wild birds were found deceased on the grounds of the sanctuary. As a result, they said, many of the birds here will be euthanized.

Protestors blame Noah's Ark President Shelley Lackley. They believe immediate action could've been taken to reduce the risk of transmission.

"I think by protocols of research that we've done there should've been quarantine time and that wasn't done from the word that we got," said demonstrator Alli Graham.