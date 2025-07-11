Flash Flood Warning issued for metro Atlanta amid heavy thunderstorms

The Brief Flash flood warning issued for parts of metro Atlanta until 1 a.m. Saturday due to heavy thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have already produced 2-3 inches of rain, with an additional 1-2 inches possible, leading to potential flash flooding in low-lying areas. Residents and motorists are urged to exercise caution, especially at night, and avoid flooded roads to prevent flood-related deaths.



A flash flood warning was issued Friday evening for parts of metro Atlanta as another round of heavy thunderstorms moved across north Georgia for the second night in a row.

What we know:

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City said the warning will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday for northern Clayton, southwestern DeKalb, south central Fulton, and northwestern Henry counties.

At 6:53 p.m., FOX 5 Live VIPIR indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the affected areas. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had already fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible.

The agency warned that flash flooding is either ongoing or imminent in low-lying and poorly drained areas, as well as along creeks, streams, roads, and underpasses.

Local perspective:

Areas expected to experience flooding include Atlanta, Decatur, the City of South Fulton, East Point, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Morrow, Hapeville, Avondale Estates, and Lake City. Other locations include Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Candler-McAfee, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Belvedere Park, Druid Hills, Conley, Gresham Park, Fort Gillem, and Lakewood Park.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, multiple drivers had to be rescued after waters along Metropolitan Parkway overtook some vehicles.

The FAA reported delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport of up to 30 minutes or more due to the storms.

What they're saying:

The Weather Service urged motorists to use extreme caution.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads," officials said in a statement. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding."

What you can do:

Residents were advised to remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions.