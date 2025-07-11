MLB All-Star Week: Heat index climbs to dangerous levels ahead of Midsummer Classic

The Brief Heat and humidity will intensify across Georgia, with temperatures rising to the mid to upper 90s and heat index values potentially exceeding 108 degrees by early next week. A gradual drying trend is expected over the weekend, with scattered thunderstorms likely; rain chances decrease through Monday but increase again by Tuesday. Residents and visitors are advised to stay hydrated and cautious of fast-developing storms during the MLB All-Star Week, as heat index values will be significant.



Heat and humidity will tighten their grip on Georgia this weekend and into early next week, with rising temperatures, sticky conditions, and isolated afternoon storms in the forecast for much of the state.

MLB All-Star weekend forecast

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes said conditions will be "on the uphill swing" starting Saturday, with high temperatures climbing each day through Tuesday.

"We're not going to be looking at as much wet weather into the weekend," Forbes said. "That heat and humidity really takes hold across north and central Georgia, and that's gonna stick around through early next week."

Highs are forecast to hit the mid to upper 90s by Monday and Tuesday, with heat index values expected to reach as high as 108 degrees in some areas. Forbes noted that "it would not surprise me to see a couple spots maybe get above that triple-digit mark."

Atlanta weather forecast

Big picture view:

A gradual drying trend is expected through the weekend, with only scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely. Forbes placed Saturday’s rain chance around 40%, dropping to 30% on Sunday and 20% on Monday. Rain chances increase again Tuesday and peak Thursday.

Clear overnight skies will provide some cooling relief, with lows ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s depending on location. Patchy fog is possible in parts of northeast Georgia on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Local perspective:

Here’s a closer look at forecasts for several cities:

Atlanta & Truist Park:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 93. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3–5 p.m.

Sunday–Tuesday: Highs climbing from 95 to 96. Rain chances between 20–40% each afternoon.

Tuesday: Heat index values expected to feel like 100–103 degrees.

Rome:

Saturday: High near 92, with a heat index reaching 100. Afternoon storm chance at 30%.

Sunday–Tuesday: Temperatures in the mid-90s, with gradually increasing storm chances by Tuesday.

Lagrange:

Saturday: High of 90 with a heat index near 97. A slight chance of a brief storm in the late afternoon.

Monday: Sunny and hot, near 94. Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eatonton:

Saturday: Sunny, high near 93, heat index up to 101. Slight chance of storms mid-afternoon.

Sunday–Tuesday: Temperatures peaking at 98 on Monday. Rain returns Tuesday at 50% chance.

Athens:

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 93, heat index up to 99.

Sunday–Tuesday: Highs reaching 97. Storm chances rise midweek with a 60% chance Wednesday.

Gainesville:

Saturday: 40% chance of storms, high near 90.

Sunday–Tuesday: Highs in the low 90s with rain chances peaking Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blairsville & Northeast Mountains:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely with a high near 86.

Sunday–Wednesday: Slightly cooler, with highs around 89 and daily rain chances between 40–70%.

Truist Park is ready for the 2025 All-Star Game. (FOX 5)

What's next:

Sunset is at 8:50 p.m., and sunrise comes just after 6:30 a.m. Low temperatures overnight are expected in the low 70s across most of the state, with mountain areas dipping into the upper 60s.

With the MLB All-Star Week underway and outdoor activities in full swing, forecasters urge residents and visitors to stay hydrated, limit exposure during peak heat hours, and be alert for fast-developing storms.

"Not everybody's gonna be looking at triple digits," Forbes said, "but the heat index tomorrow also going to be noticeable."