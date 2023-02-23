Runners honor Ahmaud Arbery on third anniversary of his murder

Underneath a dark sky and light rain, runners united along the Atlanta Beltline's West End Trail to remember Ahmaud Arbery on the three-year anniversary of his murder, Thursday.

Runner Euleen Josiah-Tanner brought her daughter to be a part of the event as well.

"To show support for Ahmaud Arbery and his parents, because they have lost their son in a senseless act," said Josiah-Tanner.

The 2.23-mile run honors a life cut short on February 23, 2020, in a Glynn County subdivision and aims to ensure no runner is ever again chased down and killed.

"Every day, when we go out to run, we expect to come home, and we expected Ahmaud to do the same thing," said runner India Cook. "And it’s very important to show that we’re going to continue to run, we’re not going to be scared off from running, and we’re going to do what we love, and give respect to everyone else that’s involved."

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Roddie Bryan have all been convicted on multiple charges, including murder and federal hate crimes in connection with Arbery’s killing. State lawmakers passed Georgia's hate crime law in the wake of his murder.

Last year, state lawmakers declared February 23rd Ahmaud Arbery day to honor him.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, expressed her gratitude for everyone who came to honor her son’s memory. Runners say sidewalks should be a safe haven for all.

"I’m here for the community to show that we’re here together and to let them know that as a runner, no one should be afraid to run or wherever they choose to be because of the color of their skin," said Josiah-Tanner.