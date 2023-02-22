Atlanta remembers Ahmaud Arbery three years after shooting

article

Thursday marks three years since Ahmaud Arbery was chased down and killed while jogging through a south Georgia community.

On Feb. 23, 2020, at the age of 25, Arbery was out for what would be his final run through a Glynn County subdivision.

That day, Arbery was shot to death by a father, son, and neighbor who told police they grabbed guns and pursued him in a pickup truck because they believed he was responsible for break-ins in their neighborhood.

All three were convicted and sentenced in both state and federal courts for his murder and hate crime.

His mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, is expected to speak during an invitation-only event on Thursday. The event will also feature author Alison Mariella Désir who wrote "Running While Black". It is co-sponsored by the Atlanta Track Club and the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation.

Meanwhile, runners are expected to once again put on their running shoes in his memory. The Ahmaud Arbery Day Run is a 2.23-mile run that will take place at 6 p.m. along the West End Trail.

Last year, the state declared it Ahmaud Arbery Day with a special ceremony at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta followed by a candlelight vigil.