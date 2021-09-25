High 5 Sports recap - Week Six

article
ATLANTA - High 5 Sports saw regional action at its peak with many top ten matchups across Georgia.
It also was homecoming for many schools across the state, so congratulations to all those who got to wear a crown this weekend.
But let's take a look back at who wore the crowns on the gridiron this past Friday.
Grayson vs. Mill Creek
It was a top ten showdown at Mill Creek Community Stadium as the Hawks take on the Rams.
Flowery Branch vs. Jefferson
Both Flowery Branch and Jefferson were in the top ten in Class AAAA going into their game at Jefferson Memorial Stadium. This could decide their region early.
Alcovy vs. Rockdale County
Reid Stadium is the home of Grady Jarrett and also Alcovy vs. Rockdale County this week.
Hype 5 Sports - Collin Hills' Sam Horn
High 5 Sports recruiting expect and 247 Sports' Rusty Mansell explains why Collin Hills' Sam Horn is a four-star quarterback recruit.
East Coweta vs Collins Hill
The unbeaten Eagles welcomed fellow 5-0 team East Coweta to Fahring Field.
North Gwinnett vs. North Cobb - Call of the Week
It was Cobb County versus Gwinnett County for bragging rights as North Gwinnett took on North Cobb in the 680 The Fan Call of the Week.
Westminster vs. Greater Atlanta Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian was winless going into their game on Friday against Westminster.
North Clayton vs. Riverdale
The North Clayton Eagles taking on Riverdale at the Southern Crescent Stadium.
Carrollton vs Rome - Game of the Week
Carrollton and Rome are two of the teams to beat and Georgia. And when they play each other, it is usually quite epic.
Mt. Zion vs. Jonesboro
It was a backyard battle at Tara Stadium as Mt. Zion took on Jonesboro.
Pickens-South Carolina vs. Rabun County
It was a little colder up in the mountains Friday as Pickens-South Carolina came to play Rabun County at Frank Synder Stadium.
Cedar Grove vs Carver-Atlanta
It was a defensive matchup for the ages at Lakewood Stadium as Cedar Grove, 2-1, took on Carver-Atlanta, 3-1. Coach John Adams got Mic'd Up this week for the action.
North Atlanta vs. Pebblebrook
Friday Night Heights took High 5 Sports to The Nest and North Atlanta versus Pebblebrook.
Redan Vs. Salem
In Conyers, the Salem Seminole, 3-1, welcomed in Redan.
Roswell vs. Walton
Heading to Raider Valley where undefeated Roswell takes on Walton.
Stone Mountain vs. Decatur
The Stone Mountain Pirates were this week's High 5 Team of the Week, but could the energy carry them over into a win against Decatur?
High 5 - Week Six wrap up
A look at some of the things the High 5 cameras missed this week.
High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season.