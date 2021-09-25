Expand / Collapse search

High 5 Sports recap - Week Six

By High 5 Sports Team
High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - High 5 Sports saw regional action at its peak with many top ten matchups across Georgia.

It also was homecoming for many schools across the state, so congratulations to all those who got to wear a crown this weekend.

But let's take a look back at who wore the crowns on the gridiron this past Friday.

Grayson vs. Mill Creek

It was a top ten showdown at Mill Creek Community Stadium as the Hawks take on the Rams.

Flowery Branch vs. Jefferson

Both Flowery Branch and Jefferson were in the top ten in Class AAAA going into their game at Jefferson Memorial Stadium. This could decide their region early.

Alcovy vs. Rockdale County

Reid Stadium is the home of Grady Jarrett and also Alcovy vs. Rockdale County this week.

Hype 5 Sports - Collin Hills' Sam Horn

High 5 Sports recruiting expect and 247 Sports' Rusty Mansell explains why Collin Hills' Sam Horn is a four-star quarterback recruit.

East Coweta vs Collins Hill

The unbeaten Eagles welcomed fellow 5-0 team East Coweta to Fahring Field.

North Gwinnett vs. North Cobb - Call of the Week

It was Cobb County versus Gwinnett County for bragging rights as North Gwinnett took on North Cobb in the 680 The Fan Call of the Week.

Westminster vs. Greater Atlanta Christian

Greater Atlanta Christian was winless going into their game on Friday against Westminster.

North Clayton vs. Riverdale

The North Clayton Eagles taking on Riverdale at the Southern Crescent Stadium.

Carrollton vs Rome - Game of the Week

Carrollton and Rome are two of the teams to beat and Georgia. And when they play each other, it is usually quite epic.

Mt. Zion vs. Jonesboro

It was a backyard battle at Tara Stadium as Mt. Zion took on Jonesboro.

Pickens-South Carolina vs. Rabun County

It was a little colder up in the mountains Friday as Pickens-South Carolina came to play Rabun County at Frank Synder Stadium.

Cedar Grove vs Carver-Atlanta

It was a defensive matchup for the ages at Lakewood Stadium as Cedar Grove, 2-1, took on Carver-Atlanta, 3-1. Coach John Adams got Mic'd Up this week for the action.

North Atlanta vs. Pebblebrook

Friday Night Heights took High 5 Sports to The Nest and North Atlanta versus Pebblebrook.

Redan Vs. Salem

In Conyers, the Salem Seminole, 3-1, welcomed in Redan.

Roswell vs. Walton

Heading to Raider Valley where undefeated Roswell takes on Walton.

Stone Mountain vs. Decatur

The Stone Mountain Pirates were this week's High 5 Team of the Week, but could the energy carry them over into a win against Decatur?

High 5 - Week Six wrap up

A look at some of the things the High 5 cameras missed this week.

