High 5 Sports recap – Week Seven

ATALNTA - It is hard to believe that the High 5 Sports regular season is halfway done. And for those who haven't noticed by now, the cream is rising to the top.
The plays are getting bigger, the stakes are getting higher, and the action on the gridiron is getting even more #INYOURFACE.
Here's a look at the best from Week Seven of High 5 Sports:
Southwest DeKalb County vs. St. Pius X.
State ranked No. 8 St. Pius takes on Southwest DeKalb at Maloof Stadium.
Drew vs. Banneker
It was a region showdown for Drew and Banneker at Trojan Stadium.
Jonesboro vs Woodward Academy
Jonesboro and Woodward Academy were battling to stay undefeated as they played at Graham Hixon Field at Colquitt Stadium Friday night.
High 5 Hype 5 - Dallas Johnson
High 5 recruitment analyst Rusty Mansell from 247Sports breaks down college recruiter's attraction with Eastside High School's Dallas Johnson.
Clarke Central vs. Eastside
Clarke Central and Eastside battle it out at Sharp Stadium.
Riverwood vs. River Ridge - Call of the Week
River Ridge skated through last season undefeated to the school's first even regional win. This year, their path to a repeat had them meet Robert Edwards' Riverwood Raiders at Knights Stadium. It's the 680 The Fan Call of the Week. Eli Jordan has the pictures and Kar Werl and Doug Konkel have the call.
Carver-Atlanta vs. Westminster
Carver-Atlanta upset the Westminster Wildcats a year ago but this year they are at Alfred Thompson Stadium.
South Paulding vs. Carrollton
The Carrollton Trojans are coming off of a loss in last week's Game of the Week. They showed up angry as they played South Paulding at Grisham Stadium.
East Paulding vs. Alexander
East Paulding battles Alexander at Cougars Stadium. The Cougars are 3-1 going into the game.
Paulding County vs. Douglas County
Douglas County, 5-0, hosted Paulding County at Tigers Stadium.
Columbia vs. Washington
It was a classic AA Region 6 matchup between Columbia and Washington. Bulldogs head coach Justin Rivers let us listen in from his perspective as they battled at Lakewood Stadium in this week's Mic'd Up.
Gainesville vs. Lambert
Gainesville and Lambert are two 4-1 teams battling it out at The Horn.
Monroe Area vs. Stephens County
Monroe Area and Stephens County battled it out at The Reservation
Hughes vs. Westlake - Game of the Week
Hughes and Westlake are close to one another and always seem to play close games. So, this week's Game of the Week was bound to be an epic one. Both teams are ranked and looking to stay that way.
Trinity Christian vs. ELCA
Eagles Landing Christian Academy hosting Trinity Christian with a classic No. 1 versus No. 2 at Commitment Field.
North Gwinnett vs. Mill Creek
Mill Creek was this week's Team of the Week and they tried to keep that spirit and momentum going as they headed into the game Friday night against North Gwinnett.
High 5 - Week Seven wrap up
A look at some of the things the High 5 cameras missed this week.
High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to Cody Chaffins, Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.