High 5 Sports recap - Week Five

article
ATLANTA - It is hard to believe, but it is already Week Five of High 5 Sports.
Time seems to have flown by.
It also is the final week of Friday high school football this summer.
Next Friday, it will finally be fall and teams will finally be in the thick of regional action.
Many teams have started their grind to extend their seasons and get into the playoffs.
Next Friday, fall may have arrived, but expect the regional action to heat up even further.
Remember, the leaves may change color, but the gridiron stays green.
But before then, let's say goodbye to summer the best way we know how, with a look at all the action from Week Five.
Woodland-Carter vs. Chamblee
The Chamblee Bulldogs scored a school record 84 points last week. They were hosting Woodland of Cartersville.
Cherokee Bluff vs. Lakeside
It is time for Purple Power. Lakeside and Cherokee Bluff both proudly showing their colors, but thankfully no rain.
Wesleyan vs. Prince Avenue
It was the clash of Wolves and Wolverines in Bogart. Wesleyan and Prince Avenue.
High 5 Hype 5 – Justice Haynes
High 5 recruitment analyst Rusty Mansell from 247Sports discusses Blessed Trinity’s Justice Haynes.
Blessed Trinity vs. ELCA
The Chargers and the Titans battled it in a cross-metro matchup.
GAC vs. Cedar Grove – Call of the Week
They are a couple of the winningest programs around the state for the last decade. The Spartans and the Saints squared off in our 680 The Fan Call of the Week with Eli Jordan providing the pictures and Karl Werl and Doug Konkel on the call.
Ola vs. Woodland-Stockbridge
The other Woodland High School… Woodland-Stockbridge hosted Ola High School.
Mill Creek vs. West Forsyth
A couple of top 10 teams in 7A competed Friday. It’s No. 3 Mill Creek at No. 10 West Forsyth
Newnan vs. Harris County
Heading down to the Georgia-Alabama line, Newnan travels to meet Harris County on the gridiron.
Tucker vs. Southwest DeKalb County
A couple of Tigers takes to the field to battle it out in DeKalb County.
Carver-Atlanta vs. Redan
It was an early game at Hallford Stadium in Clarkston. The Redan Blue Thunder setting the tune for the game between the Raiders and the Panthers.
Campbell vs. Roswell
There is some serious buzz around this Roswell Hornets team. They are 3-0 and ranked No. 6 in the state. They hosted Campbell on Friday.
Griffin vs. Lovejoy – Game of the Week
Two things you hope to never see on a hike are likely Bears and Wildcats. That's what we had in the High 5 Game of the Week. The Lovejoy Wildcats hosted the Griffin Bears. Bill Hartman was right in the middle of it all.
Landmark Christian vs. Trinity Christian
Checking in on the top-ranked team in Class A Private. The Trinity Christian Lions hosting Landmark Christian.
Northgate vs. East Coweta
In Coweta County, East Coweta and Northgate playing for just the second time ever. Indians got the titans last year.
Lithia Springs vs. Lee County
In Leesburg, Coach Corey Jarvis took his Lithia Springs Lions to Lee County.
Stephens County vs. Habersham Central
The Battle of Currahee Mountain pits Stephens County at Habersham Central.
Cambridge vs. Creekview
The Creekview Grizzlies were this week’s High 5 Team of the Week. And they deserved it after knocking off their archrivals Cherokee last week. Coach Trevor Williams has his team sitting pretty at 3-0, but things got real this week as they opened up region play. And it was Grizzlies against Bears as Cambridge, also undefeated, came to play.
Johns Creek vs. Sequoyah
In Region 7-AAAAAAA, the Johns Creek Gladiators and Sequoyah Chiefs also getting their region slate underway.
High 5 - Week Five wrap up
High 5's Cody Chaffins and Justin Felder take a quick look at what the High 5 cameras may have missed.
