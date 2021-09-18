High 5 Sports recap - Week Five

article

It is hard to believe, but it is already Week Five of High 5 Sports.

Time seems to have flown by.

It also is the final week of Friday high school football this summer.

Next Friday, it will finally be fall and teams will finally be in the thick of regional action.

Many teams have started their grind to extend their seasons and get into the playoffs.

Next Friday, fall may have arrived, but expect the regional action to heat up even further.

Remember, the leaves may change color, but the gridiron stays green.

But before then, let's say goodbye to summer the best way we know how, with a look at all the action from Week Five.

Woodland-Carter vs. Chamblee

Cherokee Bluff vs. Lakeside

Wesleyan vs. Prince Avenue

High 5 Hype 5 – Justice Haynes

Blessed Trinity vs. ELCA

GAC vs. Cedar Grove – Call of the Week

Ola vs. Woodland-Stockbridge

Mill Creek vs. West Forsyth

Newnan vs. Harris County

Tucker vs. Southwest DeKalb County

Carver-Atlanta vs. Redan

Campbell vs. Roswell

Griffin vs. Lovejoy – Game of the Week

Landmark Christian vs. Trinity Christian

Northgate vs. East Coweta

Lithia Springs vs. Lee County

Stephens County vs. Habersham Central

Cambridge vs. Creekview

Johns Creek vs. Sequoyah

High 5 - Week Five wrap up

