High 5 Sports recap – Week Eleven

It is the penultimate week in the regular season and High 5 Sports is turning things up to eleven… Week Eleven that is.

The brackets have been hung in the bunker with care in hopes that the postseason soon will be here.

But before the playoffs can happen, the teams need to figure out who is advancing and who will be going home.

A lot of regional action took place across north Georgia.

Here is a look at some of that action:

North Oconee vs. Jefferson

Washington-Wilkes vs. Commerce

Cherokee Bluff vs. North Hall

High 5 Hype 5 Sports: Denmark Linebacker Dee Crayton

Denmark vs. Gainesville

Call of the Week: Holy Innocents vs. Wesleyan

Westminster vs. Salem

Southwest DeKalb vs Decatur

Hughes vs. Tucker

Alexander vs. Carrollton

Collins Hill vs. Mill Creek

Calhoun vs. Cartersville

Game of the Week: Johns Creek vs. River Ridge

Jonesboro vs. Creekside

Luella vs. Fayette County

Rabun County vs. Union County

