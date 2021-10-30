Expand / Collapse search

High 5 Sports recap – Week Eleven

By High 5 Sports Team
Published 
High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

High 5 - Week Eleven wrap up

A look at some of the things the High 5 cameras missed this week.

ATLANTA - It is the penultimate week in the regular season and High 5 Sports is turning things up to eleven… Week Eleven that is.

The brackets have been hung in the bunker with care in hopes that the postseason soon will be here.

But before the playoffs can happen, the teams need to figure out who is advancing and who will be going home.

A lot of regional action took place across north Georgia.

Here is a look at some of that action:

North Oconee vs. Jefferson

Starting a Region 8-AAA Championship between North Oconee and Jefferson.

Washington-Wilkes vs. Commerce

Commerce was trying to stay alive in the region title race. They battled Washington-Wilkes on Friday.

Cherokee Bluff vs. North Hall

First place in Region 7-AAA on the line as Cherokee Bluff and North Hall battled it out.

High 5 Hype 5 Sports: Denmark Linebacker Dee Crayton

High 5 Hype 5 Sports

Linebacker Dee Crayton is a four-star prospect and has recently received a handful of offers.

Denmark vs. Gainesville

Gainesville is always a tough place to play, but Denmark came to play.

Call of the Week: Holy Innocents vs. Wesleyan 

Holy Innocents vs. Wesleyan - Call of the Week

In A-Private, Holy Innocents meets Wesleyan. Both are undefeated. That's why it's this week's 680 The Fan Call of the Week.

Westminster vs. Salem

Westminster made the trip down to Salem to take on the Wildcats.

Southwest DeKalb vs Decatur

Unbeaten Decatur was at home against Southwest DeKalb. It's a three-way battle for Region 5-AAAAA.

Hughes vs. Tucker

A nasty mist made for some terrible playing conditions as Langston Hughes took on Tucker.

Alexander vs. Carrollton

In Region 5-AAAAAA, Alexander and Carrollton were in a battle to stay alive.

Collins Hill vs. Mill Creek

In Region 8-AAAAAA, Collins Hill and Mill Creek were battling it out.

Calhoun vs. Cartersville

Calhoun and Cartersville is always a big matchup.

Game of the Week: Johns Creek vs. River Ridge

Johns Creek vs. River Ridge - Game of the Week

A lot was riding on the game between Johns Creek and River RIdge as both teams need a win to hang on to their postseason.

Jonesboro vs. Creekside

Creekside Seminoles hosted Jonesboro on Friday.

Luella vs. Fayette County

Playoff seeding on the line as Luella and Fayette County battled it out.

Rabun County vs. Union County

Facing off in Blairsville, Rabun County and Union County.

