Trial set to begin in disappearance of Coweta County mom Tiffany Foster

The Brief Tiffany Foster disappeared from her Coweta County home in March 2021 and was declared legally dead in 2024. Her fiancé, Reginald Robinson, faces charges of malice murder, rape, kidnapping, and concealing her death. A second man, Jeremy Walker, is accused of helping Robinson and Foster's car.



A Coweta County man accused in the disappearance and presumed death of his fiancée, Tiffany Foster, is set to stand trial starting today — more than four years after she vanished.

What we know:

Foster, a 35-year-old mother of three, was last seen leaving her Coweta County apartment on March 1, 2021. Her fiancé, Reginald Robinson, told police she had gone grocery shopping and never returned. But investigators later determined his account didn’t add up.

Foster was declared legally dead in 2024, and Robinson was arrested the year before. He faces charges including malice murder, rape, kidnapping, and concealing the death of another. Another man, 46-year-old Jeremy Walker, who lived in the same apartment complex, was also charged with helping conceal Foster’s death and stealing her car.

Foster’s family continues to seek closure as the trial begins. "My main thing is justice," her sister, Kimberly Brian, said. "I just really wanted justice for my sister, for my family, for her children."