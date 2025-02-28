Tiffany Foster’s family to hold memorial service on 4th anniversary of disappearance

The Brief This Saturday marks the four-year anniversary since the disappearance of Tiffany Foster, a mother of three from Coweta County. The family will hold a memorial service to remember and honor her after being officially declared deceased last year. No trial date has been set for ex-fiancé Reginald Robertson, who is charged with her murder.



The family of Tiffany Foster will hold a memorial service for her this Saturday, which marks the fourth anniversary of her disappearance in Coweta County.

The family tells FOX 5 she was declared legally dead this past year. "I think it’s good that we are constantly keeping my sister’s name and story out there for the public to hear because I always say I didn’t think this would be me or my family’s story, but just like that it could happen to anybody," said Kimberly Bryan, Tiffany’s sister.

Tiffany Foster disappeared in March 2021 in Coweta County. (Supplied)

Tiffany Foster's 2021 disappearance

The backstory:

It happened four years ago, on March 1, that Tiffany Foster, a mother of three, was reported missing from her Coweta County apartment.

Her fiancé, Reginald Robertson, told police she had done grocery shopping and never returned.

On the fourth anniversary of her disappearance, the family will hold a memorial service at a Newnan funeral home on Saturday.

She was officially declared dead last year.

For the first time, the family says it will meet together with the knowledge that she is not coming back. Their only hope now is justice. The story of her disappearance in 2021 and the arrest of her fiancé in 2023 have played around the world. And her family says they felt the thoughts and prayers of others.

Tiffany Foster disappeared in March 2021 in Coweta County. (FOX 5)

Reginald Robertson charged

What they're saying:

Robertson is still in jail and awaiting trial. He is facing charges of kidnapping, murder, rape, and more. Investigators say he has remained uncooperative and holds the key to her whereabouts and what happened.

Her body has never been recovered. In 2021, at a news conference before he was charged, Robertson increased the suspicion of investigators and Tiffany’s family when he made a public appeal to Tiffany with the words,

"If you are out there?" "Baby, if you are out, we are still looking for you," he said. No word on a trial date. "At the end of the day, justice will be served for my sister," Bryan said. The Coweta County district attorney tells FOX 5 it’s still unknown when Robertson will go to trial.

SEE ALSO: