Coweta County Sheriff creates reward in search for Tiffany Foster

article

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office has created a reward fund in the search for Tiffany Foster, who has been missing for a year.

The Newnan woman was reported missing since March 1, 2021, but she's not been found and there have been no arrests related to her disappearance.

Investigators have named her fiancé, Reginald Robertson, as a person of interest, but it's not amounted to major leads in the investigation. Robinson told police he was probably the last person to see her alive as she left the couple’s Coweta County apartment headed to the grocery store.

There’s already a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and a $60,000 reward for her safe return.

TIffany Foster, left, and her fiancé Reginald Robertson. Investigators have named Robertson a person of interest in Foster's disappearance. He's in Coweta County Jail on kidnapping charges from 2020, prior to Foster's disappearance. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

In the weeks that followed Tiffany’s disappearance, investigators arrested Robertson for stealing her car, which they found abandoned after her family reported her missing.

Also, after her disappearance, deputies charged him with assaulting and kidnapping her in an altercation they said happened weeks before she went missing. Investigators say he is still a person of interest in the case but refuses to cooperate.

He's currently in custody here awaiting trial on a kidnappings charge from November 2020.

Tiffany was a mother of three small children. She was studying criminal justice. The family is appealing to anyone who has information to come forward.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about Tiffany Foster disappearance or who would like to donate to the reward fund can call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office 770-253-1502.