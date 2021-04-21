Expand / Collapse search
New charges for fiancé of missing Coweta County mother

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Reginald Robertson (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The fiancé of a missing 35-year-old Coweta County mother has been charged, but not in connection to her disappearance.

Reginald Robertson has been charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping in an incident that investigators said happened prior to Tiffany Foster going missing.

FOX 5 reported earlier this month that investigators had charged Robertson with stealing her car and leaving it abandoned in College Park where police discovered it after her family reported her missing.

Tiffany Foster, who also goes by Tiffany Stark, deputies say. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Foster, who also goes by Tiffany Starks, has been missing since March 1.

