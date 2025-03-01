Newnan woman declared dead after vanishing, family says fiancé won't speak up 4 years later

The Brief Family and friends came together to honor the life of a Newnan mother who went missing four years ago. Tiffany Foster disappeared from her Coweta County apartment on March 1, 2021. Her fiancé, Reginald Robertson, told police she went out to get groceries and never came home. He was later arrested and charged in her death and disappearance. Foster's body has still not been found.



Exactly four years ago, a Newnan mother vanished from her apartment in Coweta County.

Tiffany Foster's family and friends say they won't give up the fight to get justice.

What they're saying:

"My main thing is justice. I just I really just wanted justice for my sister, for my family, for her children," Kimberly Bryan, Foster's sister, said.

Bryan said she and her family are still pushing for answers about where Foster is to have the chance to bring her body home. Her fiancé, Reginald Robertson, was arrested and charged with her kidnapping, murder, rape and theft in August 2023.

"So, it would be nice if he was able or willing to tell us what happened or tell us where her body is or, you know, things like that. But of course, he's not going to do that. He's not cooperating. I just want him to stay where he is so that he doesn't do this to another family," Bryan explained.

Reginald Robertson asks for the public's help in finding his fiancée Tiffany Foster following her disappearance in March 2021. (FOX 5) (FOX 5)

She hopes her sister's story will continue to be told to protect other families.

"You know, mothers talk to their daughters, you know, look out about things to look out for in people and things like that, to kind of prevent these things from happening," Bryan added.

SEE ALSO: