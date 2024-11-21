Protesters demand action after DOJ report exposes conditions at Fulton County Jail

The Brief DOJ Findings: The Department of Justice report highlights inhumane conditions at Fulton County Jail, with 10 inmate deaths, over 300 stabbings, and 1,000 assaults in 2023. Protesters’ Demands: Demonstrators called for immediate reforms, improved inmate safety, and the protection of constitutional rights. County Response: Federal officials threaten legal action if issues aren’t resolved; local leaders say steps are being taken to address the problems.



Protesters rallied outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday, calling for Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat to take immediate action following the recent release of a Department of Justice (DOJ) report detailing shocking conditions at the Rice Street facility.

Ten Wilkerson, who organized the demonstration, told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "The fact that the DOJ went in, looked with their own eyes, and documented it, I think it puts a different light on the jail itself. I think it was long overdue."

The DOJ report revealed that inmates are subjected to inhumane, violent, and hazardous conditions. In 2023 alone, 10 inmates died while in county custody. The facility also recorded more than 300 stabbings and 1,000 assaults during that period.

Demonstrators urged Sheriff Labat and other officials to address the DOJ's findings and ensure the protection of inmates' constitutional rights.

"This is not a new problem; this is a consistent problem. I would really like not only for the DOJ to come in and ensure they make changes, but they do create a different facility, they do make new programs, they do create safety for the inmates," said Wilkerson.

Federal officials are threatening to sue if the county does not correct the issues. Commission Chair Robb Pitts stated that they are reviewing the DOJ's findings and recommendations and have already taken steps to address some of the problems.