Security company cuts ties with Fulton County jail citing non-payment; employees walk off job

The Brief Strategic Security Corp. terminated its security services at Fulton County Jail over lack of payment. Employees were seen walking off the job. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told FOX 5 there was a funding deficit. The sheriff says they were in negotiations with the company Thursday to resolve the issue.



Strategic Security Corporation (SSC) announced on Thursday that it has terminated all services with the Fulton County Jail due to what the company is calling a "breach of contract for non-payment of services."

At about 2:15 p.m. employees could be seen walking out of the jail. As of 5 p.m., the company said all relevant parties had been notified.

SSC says they regret the decision because it will cause a potential "safety" issue, but went on to say they had "no choice."

"Despite multiple efforts to resolve the situation, including numerous emails, phone calls, meetings, and notices to various offices including the Sheriff’s Office, the Mayor of Atlanta’s Office, the County Commissioners Office, and even the Governor’s Office, no viable solution has been proposed by the responsible parties," Strategic Secuirty Corp. stated in a news release. "Regrettably, no timeline for payment or good faith attempt to address the outstanding balance has been made."

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office admitted to FOX 5 that there were three months of non-payment to the company, totaling almost a million dollars. The sheriff says they were in negotiations with the company Thursday to resolve the issue.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told FOX 5 the non-payment was due to "historic underfunding of the sheriff's office."

The company says it remains open to dialogue and cooperation in order to find a mutually acceptable solution.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.