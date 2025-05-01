Gunmen open fire at man at South Fulton gas station, police say

article

South Fulton police are searching for multiple suspects believed to be connected to an overnight shooting at a local gas station.

Police say the shots rang out after midnight at the Shell gas station on the 3500 block of Cascade Road.

What we know:

Authorities tell FOX 5 their investigation began after receiving a call about a person shot near the Publix shopping center a few blocks away from the gas station.

At the scene, officers found a man lying next to a black Dodge Charger. Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. As of the last report, he was in critical condition.

Investigators believe the man was pumping gas when three suspects got out of a gray Audi nearby and opened fire, hitting him multiple times.

The man was able to escape from the scene and drove to the shopping center where a citizen helped him and contacted police.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim. They are working to identity the three suspects.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the South Fulton Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the South Fulton Police Department.



