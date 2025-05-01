'No remorse': Polk County man gets life plus 115 years for shooting 2 women

article

The Brief Randy Feleciano McClarity, 60, was sentenced to life without parole plus 115 years for a 2022 shooting that killed Summer Bryant and injured Julie Thigpen in Polk County. Prosecutors said McClarity opened fire on both women before being arrested at a nearby auto lot; he was convicted by a jury in March and sentenced on April 30. During sentencing, McClarity showed no remorse and shouted profanities in court, prompting District Attorney Jaeson Smith to affirm that justice had been served for the victims' families.



A Polk County man was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus an additional 115 years, following a deadly 2022 shooting that left one woman dead and another injured.

What we know:

Randy Feleciano McClarity, 60, was convicted by a Polk County jury on March 14 and sentenced on April 30 in Polk County Superior Court. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kayleigh Carter and Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Alison Karch.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Prosecutors presented evidence that on August 16, 2022, McClarity fatally shot Summer Bryant before shooting Julie Thigpen in the ear moments later. He was apprehended shortly after at a nearby auto lot.

Judge Andrew B. Roper handed down the sentence, which included:

Life without parole for malice murder

A series of consecutive sentences for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and multiple counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

In total, 115 years added to the life sentence, all to be served in prison

During sentencing, McClarity reportedly shouted profanities at the court and prosecutors.

What they're saying:

"Mr. McClarity showed absolutely no remorse for the crimes he had committed and continued to belittle the victim and witnesses throughout the hearing," said District Attorney Jaeson Smith. "I know this sentence will not ease the pain of Ms. Bryant’s family and loved ones. However, I am confident they will find hope in knowing justice was served."