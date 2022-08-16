Young woman killed in Cedartown drive-by shooting, police say

A young woman is dead and her mother was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Cedartown on Tuesday.

Randy McClarity Sr., 57, was later arrested and charged with murder, malice murder, and three counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

Officers got a 911 call just after 3 a.m. and responded to East Gibson Street. Cedartown police say officers arrived to find a woman in her 20s dead and an older woman injured.

Investigators say the victims and a man were walking down the street when McClarity drove up and opened fire. The daughter was immediately killed by gunfire, police say, and the man escaped injures. The mother suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the face and was taken to a Rome area hospital for treatment.

Investigators were later able to link McClarity and the victim, who were acquainted. He was later arrested about four miles away in the Collard Valley Road area by Polk County police.

A motive behind the deadly shooting is still under investigation.

McClarity was booked into the Polk County Jail.

The GBI is assisting the Cedartown Police Department in the investigation.